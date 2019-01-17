Aer Lingus unveils brand revamp
Aer Lingus has had a makeover.
The national carrier has unveiled a brand refresh 20 years, after the previous brand change.
Aer Lingus aircraft are now white with a teal coloured tail, engines and undercarriage.
The logo has also changed and is a restyling of the iconic shamrock.
The new brand is being rolled out today across all platforms with a new website and app design.
Aer Lingus COO Mark Rutter says the brand has changed with Irish society.
"The brand must reflect Ireland in 2019: a society that is open, progressive, liberal, outward-looking and dynamic," he said.
