Aer Lingus unveils brand revamp

Aer Lingus has had a makeover.

The national carrier has unveiled a brand refresh 20 years, after the previous brand change.

First Officer Laura Bennett;First Officer Niall McCauley;Sean Doyle, Aer Lingus Chief Executive; Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer;and Dara McMahon, Aer Lingus Director of Marketing at the Aer Lingus brand reveal in front of an Airbus A330 freshly painted in the new aircraft livery. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Aer Lingus aircraft are now white with a teal coloured tail, engines and undercarriage.

The logo has also changed and is a restyling of the iconic shamrock.

The new brand is being rolled out today across all platforms with a new website and app design.

Aer Lingus COO Mark Rutter says the brand has changed with Irish society.

"The brand must reflect Ireland in 2019: a society that is open, progressive, liberal, outward-looking and dynamic," he said.