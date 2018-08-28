Aer Lingus team up with CityJet to increase Dublin-London service

Aer Lingus and CityJet have announced an agreement which will see the Irish airline operate six daily round trips from the capital to London City Airport on weekdays.

The new schedule offering which will commence on October 28 aims to provide competitive travel options for those travelling on business or for leisure during the week with a reduced service at the weekend.

This expansion will enable Aer Lingus to increase its operations between the two capital cities to up to 50 daily flights.

Dublin-London is the busiest international air route in Europe.

"Aer Lingus is on an ambitious flight path and working with Pat [Byrne] and his team will allow us add to our extensive services to London Heathrow and London Gatwick," said Stephen Kavanagh, CEO, Aer Lingus.

"The Dublin to London City route will facilitate further business flows between Dublin and London and the service will provide those wishing to travel seamlessly from the heart of London City to North America with a very attractive connecting proposition, including US customs and immigration pre-clearance."

Pat Byrne, CEO, CityJet said: "In recent years we have transitioned CityJet from being an airline serving scheduled markets under its own brand into becoming a provider of capacity to customer airlines throughout Europe.

"We are delighted to now add Aer Lingus to our growing list of flying partners. CityJet now employs almost 1,300 people and has a fleet of 45 aircraft flying on over 200 routes across Europe from our crew bases in Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, London, Paris, Stockholm, Tallinn and Vilnius.

"CityJet was one of the first airlines to launch services to London City Airport in 1994 having recognised the convenience and strategic importance of the airport located on the doorstep of London’s financial district."

Digital Desk