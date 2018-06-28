Aer Lingus owner launches new Austrian airline
The owner of Aer Lingus is launching a new Austrian airline.
International Airlines Group say 'Level' will start flying from Vienna next month.
The low-cost carrier will have four Airbus aircraft based in the Austrian capital.
It will fly to 15 destinations - including London Gatwick, Barcelona, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Milan.
More routes will be launched in the coming weeks after the launch.
This will include flights to Palma, Majorca, Malaga, Venice, Olbia, Ibiza, Dubrovnik, Larnaca, Alicante, Valencia and Bilbao.
Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, said: "We are launching this new short-haul subsidiary to provide Austrian consumers with more flight choices across Europe.
"These flights will be branded as Level to build upon the huge success of our new long-haul, low-cost operation.
"We will serve the Austrian market with low-cost, reliable flights and will initially create around 200 new jobs at our Vienna base."
- Details of destinations, start dates and weekly frequencies from Vienna:
- Destination - Frequencies - Start Date
- Palma - 7 - 17 July 2018
- London Gatwick - 14 - 17 July 2018
- Barcelona - 7 - 23 July 2018
- Malaga - 3 - 30 July 2018
- Venice - 7 - 31 July 2018
- Olbia (Sardinia) - 3 - 31 July 2018
- Ibiza - 3 - 7 Aug 2018
- Paris Charles de Gaulle - 13 - 11 Aug 2018
- Milan Malpensa - 13 - 11 Aug 2018
- Dubrovnik - 4 - 11 Aug 2018
- Larnaca - 3 - 11 Aug 2018
- Alicante - 2 - 11 Aug 2018
- Valencia - 2 - 12 Aug 2018
- Bilbao - 3 - 13 Aug 2018
Customers can check-in online or at the airport and take one hand baggage item onboard for free.
They can choose to pay for additional items, such as checked luggage.
