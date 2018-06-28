Aer Lingus owner launches new Austrian airline

The owner of Aer Lingus is launching a new Austrian airline.

International Airlines Group say 'Level' will start flying from Vienna next month.

The low-cost carrier will have four Airbus aircraft based in the Austrian capital.

It will fly to 15 destinations - including London Gatwick, Barcelona, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Milan.

More routes will be launched in the coming weeks after the launch.

This will include flights to Palma, Majorca, Malaga, Venice, Olbia, Ibiza, Dubrovnik, Larnaca, Alicante, Valencia and Bilbao.

Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, said: "We are launching this new short-haul subsidiary to provide Austrian consumers with more flight choices across Europe.

"These flights will be branded as Level to build upon the huge success of our new long-haul, low-cost operation.

"We will serve the Austrian market with low-cost, reliable flights and will initially create around 200 new jobs at our Vienna base."

Details of destinations, start dates and weekly frequencies from Vienna: Destination - Frequencies - Start Date

Palma - 7 - 17 July 2018

London Gatwick - 14 - 17 July 2018

Barcelona - 7 - 23 July 2018

Malaga - 3 - 30 July 2018

Venice - 7 - 31 July 2018

Olbia (Sardinia) - 3 - 31 July 2018

Ibiza - 3 - 7 Aug 2018

Paris Charles de Gaulle - 13 - 11 Aug 2018

Milan Malpensa - 13 - 11 Aug 2018

Dubrovnik - 4 - 11 Aug 2018

Larnaca - 3 - 11 Aug 2018

Alicante - 2 - 11 Aug 2018

Valencia - 2 - 12 Aug 2018

Bilbao - 3 - 13 Aug 2018

Customers can check-in online or at the airport and take one hand baggage item onboard for free.

They can choose to pay for additional items, such as checked luggage.