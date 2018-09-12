Aer Lingus announces two new direct routes to North America

Aer Lingus has announced new routes from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul in the US and Montreal in Canada.

The airline will begin operating direct flights from Dublin Airport to Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP) and to Trudeau International Airport (YUL) in summer 2019.

These are the 14th and 15th North American destinations on Aer Lingus' transatlantic network.

Aer Lingus cabin crew Muriel Cooke and David Kennedy at today's launch. Photo: Julian Behal

Speaking at the launch of the new routes, Stephen Kavanagh, Aer Lingus CEO said: “Today we are pleased to announce two new transatlantic routes from our Dublin Hub with daily direct service to Montreal and Minneapolis-St Paul commencing in summer 2019. These destinations each have a rich heritage, vibrant culture and much to offer visitors travelling for business or leisure.

Brian Ryks, Executive Director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, commented: “Minneapolis-St. Paul and Dublin are both important centres for commerce and culture, with vibrant arts and entertainment offerings.

"I am very pleased that Aer Lingus will provide a direct connection between the cities, creating opportunities to strengthen economic and cultural ties on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal added: “We are tremendously proud to welcome Aer Lingus, the 37th airline to join the great Montréal-Trudeau family.

"I’m sure travellers will appreciate this year-long direct connection and am confident this new collaboration will be a successful one."

The announcement was also welcomed by Tourism Ireland as "really positive".

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement is more good news for tourism to the island of Ireland as we prepare for 2019. We work very closely with Aer Lingus and we look forward to co-operating with them to maximise the promotion of these new flights from Minneapolis and Montreal.

"As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism."

Fares to Montreal will start from €239 and to Minneapolis-St. Paul from €249, each-way including taxes and charges, when booked as a return trip.

Digital Desk