Aer Lingus announces new Cork to Lisbon route for winter 2018

Aer Lingus has announced that the airline is adding a new route from Cork Airport to its winter schedule to Lisbon.

The flights from Cork to the Portuguese capital will begin on October 26, 2018, and will operate twice-a-week all year round.

The airline also announced that it will be adding an additional frequency to its Tenerife route, which will now operate two times per week. It now means Aer Lingus has boosted its winter operations out of Cork by almost 25,000 seats.

"We are delighted to announce a new route for Cork and further grow our base at one of Europe’s leading airports," said Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer.

"The new Cork Lisbon route will begin as part of our winter programme and will operate year-round.

"This new route along with increased capacity on our Tenerife service allows us to grow our presence at Cork airport which remains a key priority for Aer Lingus."

Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy added: "This new route will be very popular for leisure and business in both directions.

This announcement is an excellent development for Cork Airport and the 2.4 million passengers we serve across the south of Ireland.

The news comes after it was announced that Cork Airport is to lose its first and only service to the US for the winter.

It follows a commercial review by low-fares giant Norwegian of its network and comes just weeks after the airline announced an expansion of its Irish operations.

Management at Cork Airport, who played a key role in helping the airline secure a permit to operate transatlantic flights out of Ireland almost two years ago, will lose the year-round link to Boston/Providence from October. The service will operate for the summer only next year — March to October.

- Digital Desk