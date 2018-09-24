Aer Lingus announce plans for re-brand and improved services next year

Aer Lingus will roll out a "refreshed brand identity" and a range of new services in January, it has emerged.

Making the announcement today in the US Stephen Kavanagh, CEO of Aer Lingus, also emphasised the company’s commitment to expansion of transatlantic connectivity between Ireland and the US.

Mr. Kavanagh said Aer Lingus’ plans to unveil a refreshed brand identity in January will reflect the airline’s modern outlook and ambition to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic.

Last week, the company reaffirmed this commitment with the announcement of two new Transatlantic routes; Minneapolis St Paul in the US and Montreal in Canada, bringing the total number of North American destinations served by Aer Lingus to fifteen.

“Since joining International Airlines Group (IAG) in 2015, Aer Lingus has launched eight new direct transatlantic services to Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and now Montréal and Minneapolis-St. Paul, marking the largest ever transatlantic expansion in our history. In the past three years alone, Aer Lingus has increased the number of destinations served from nine to fifteen and has also added capacity on a number of existing routes.

"The two new destinations will add a quarter of million additional seats annually to Aer Lingus’ transatlantic network which already carries 2.8m guests annually between Ireland and North America. Our ambition is to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic and we will continue to add new routes and capacity on an ongoing basis over the coming years.”

Arriving Summer 2019: Two new transatlantic routes, direct from Dublin

Next year the airline will also take delivery of the first of its new Airbus A321 neo long-range aircraft, which has new engine and aero-dynamic technology and delivers increased range, increased fuel efficiency and reduced noise.

“Alongside our growth strategy, we remain committed to delivering our signature high standard of service to our guests. Our aircraft are designed for maximum guest comfort, whether in economy or business class and our staff are dedicated to ensuring every guest has a pleasant experience on board. Among the extras we offer as standard on transatlantic flights are complimentary 23kg baggage allowance (Smart Fare), complimentary on-board meals, and 120-hours of the very best in-flight entertainment.

"We are announcing today our intent to also offer a complimentary glass of wine or beer with the meal service to our transatlantic Economy guests and to provide free social messaging with 20MB complimentary WiFi for Smart Fare transatlantic economy guests.

"Extensive feedback from our guests has informed these decisions as we adapt our offer to our guests’ needs. Uniquely in Europe we are also able to offer guests travelling from Ireland access to U.S. Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airport.”

- Digital Desk