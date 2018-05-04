Adidas distances itself from West slavery remarks

Richard Weiss, Guy Johnson and Matthew Miller

Adidas chief executive Kasper Rorsted distanced himself from comments about slavery by Kanye West but said the company has not discussed dropping the rapper as a designer.

“There clearly are some comments we don’t support,” Rorsted said on a call.

The company plans to talk with West about the matter, he said after the company reported better-than- expected first-quarter earnings but said its sales were hit by the strength of the euro. The shares fell up to as 6.3% in Frankfurt.

West is very important to the German sportswear maker’s strategy, the CEO said in the interview after the company reported quarterly sales, highlighting the tricky balance companies have to strike when their celebrity brand ambassadors veer off the script.

The performer sparked outrage on social media with his comments on slavery in the US, in an interview with TMZ this week.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West said. The artist designs the top-of-the-line Yeezy models that Adidas only offers in limited runs, often raffling them off or selling them only at specific stores. Rorsted said Yeezy provides a limited financial contribution but is important for “brand heat”. That strategy pushes brand desirability and helped Adidas steal market share from larger rival Nike.

Adidas last year overtook Nike’s Jordan as the No 2 brand in US sports footwear, behind the US company’s flagship label, according to NPD analyst Matt Powell.

The German company’s affiliation with West reflects a shift in sports companies’ marketing to social media.

Bloomberg