Adare Manor named Hotel of the Year at international awards

Adare Manor has been honoured with the top prize at the Virtuoso Best of the Best awards overnight.

The 5 star Limerick resort was named as the Hotel of the Year at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

It beat off competition from hotels in France, the UK, Morocco and Mauritius to claim the award.

Speaking following the win, Adare Manor's CEO, Colm Hannon said: "We are delighted to receive this worldwide recognition, as it is testament to the wonderful resort we have here today and its special surroundings, which were meticulously restored and enhanced with newly designed features, following significant investment from its owners.

"On behalf of the team at Adare Manor, we would also like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all of the designers and contractors, who worked with us and helped us create this beautiful resort."

Adare Manor reopened last November following extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion which took over 21 months to complete.

The newly designed luxury resort now features a new 42-bedroom wing.

Mr Hannon attributed the success of the resort to its staff, saying: "We could not have achieved this extremely special award without the passion and absolute commitment to perfection that each person on our team demonstrates in the way that they welcome and take care of our guests every day."

He also said that the award "gives us great encouragement in the product and quality of guest service".

Digital Desk