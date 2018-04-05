Acca: ECB interest-rate hikes could ruin Irish SMEs

By Geoff Percival

The viability of many Irish businesses, particularly those restructured during the financial crisis, is at serious risk from the ECB increasing interest rates over the coming months, according to professional accountancy body Acca.

ECB interest rates, and, as a result, thus the rates charged to Irish borrowers, are expected to start increasing next year as it winds down its monetary stimulus programme introduced as a result of the financial crash.

Acca has warned many businesses will have nine months to resolve their debt-to-equity structure, which “will not withstand the increased payments”. It said SMEs are at particular risk and modest rate increases could see some firms close.

“Business need to identify the ‘at risk’ portion of their business and make sure that it is financed by permanent capital. Company plans need to be recalculated using interest rates at least two percentage points higher than currently being charged with contingent capital identified to plug any gaps in finances that might be caused by a 4% rate,” said Acca technical director Aidan Clifford.

Business models are being prepared using the current and historically low-interest rates. “These models simply don’t work when interest rates are increased,” he said.

Irish business, he said, remains over-reliant on bank funding as a portion of total capital need. The ‘at risk’ portion of business funding should be financed by shareholders as equity. Any bank funding ‘at risk’ capital will have higher interest charge and is liable to be withdrawn in the event of another recessions.