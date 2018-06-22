9.7 million cases of Irish whiskey sold last year

200 bottles of Irish whiskey are sold around the world every minute.

The Irish Whiskey Association, which represents the sector, says a total of 9.7 million cases of the spirit were sold last year.

The US is the top global consumer, followed by Russia, France and the UK.

William Lavelle, Head of the Irish Whiskey Association, explains why people can not get enough of it.

"It is a very high-quality spirit," he said.

It's a very exciting spirit and it's also quite exciting in that there's a real diversity in the category.

"There's a lot of innovation at the moment, with Irish distilleries producing various types of Irish whiskey finished in different types of barrels to give them unique taste profiles."