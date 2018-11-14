90% of Irish people worried about cost of home heating this winter

Nine out of 10 Irish people are worried about the cost of heating their home this winter.

A new survey by NRG Awareness found that a third of people asked, expect to spend more than €500 on heating over the winter months.

Despite four in five thinking they are paying too much on their bills, half haven't switched providers in the last three years.

Half of those surveyed said they argue about the temperature in their homes.

When asked who the dream female or male plumber would be Lucy Kennedy and Dermot Bannon came out top.

Donald Trump also proved a more popular male option than the Taoiseach or Micheal Martin.

Managing Director of NRG Awareness, Patrick Hogan said, “As winter draws in, people will start to focus more and more on how they heat their homes and how much it’s costing them.

READ MORE: 43 leading Irish companies agree to reduce carbon emissions before 2030

"The reality is that most heating systems are inefficient and costing more than they should.

"The first step is to get experts, like ours at NRG Awareness, to visit your home to carry out an assessment of both its efficiency and its energy needs.

"Those same experts will then be able to advise on the best solution to save you money.

"We have been able to delivery savings of up to 70% in some cases.”

Digital Desk