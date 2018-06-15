80 jobs for Dublin with €20m storage facility to open

There is a jobs boost for Dublin.

McArdle Skeath is opening a new €20m temperature controlled storage facility in Hollystown.

20 jobs have already been created, with a further 80 positions to be rolled out over the next 12 month as McArdle Skeath expands further into contract manufacturing to include - lean manufacturing operations, repackaging, rebranding, quality assurance inspections and sampling.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the opening of this impressive new facility is great news for Dublin 15.

Speaking at the opening of the new facility, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys stated: “I am delighted to see McArdle Skeath expanding with the opening of their new facility in Dublin.

"Since setting up in Inniskeen in 1968, the company has set standards in the industry, by evolving and providing innovative solutions for customers, and this new facility is testament to that.

"I am confident that the new McArdle Skeath facility in Hollystown will flourish, and continue to grow, and I wish all the team the very best for the future."

Managing Director and CEO of McArdle Skeath, Micheál McArdle, added: "This investment reaffirms McArdle Skeath’s commitment to our core values in providing compliant solutions to Ireland’s export and import markets."

- Digital Desk