75 new positions to be filled at Cork jobs fair

75 job opportunities in engineering, coding, IT, hospitality and catering, tourism, project management, healthcare and retail are to be filled at the SECAD Jobs Fair in Cork this month.

Ryan Howard, SECAD CEO, Sarah Pearson, Midleton Park Hotel (sponsor) and Keith O'Driscoll, GM Tecomet pictured at the launch of the SECAD Jobs Fair.

The companies looking to have positions filled are varied with demand in various sectors wide open to applicants seeking new job opportunities in their preferred field.

More than 25 Employers will be participating at the Jobs Fair on September 20, including:

Tecomet

Aspira Consulting and IT Solutions

PE Global

Bluebird Care

Oaklodge Nursing Home

Jameson Experience

Castlemartyr Resort

SuperValu

Full time and part time job opportunities are to be showcased at the SECAD Jobs Fair range from technology roles, such as front-end developer, business analyst, test manager and VMware engineers to hotel, nursing and carer qualified roles.

There are also engineering and manufacturing roles, from CNC programmers and machinists and general operatives to those with varying levels of engineering qualifications, on offer.

Speaking at the launch of the Jobs Fair, SECAD CEO Ryan Howard said:

“There is great diversity of positions currently available in South and East Cork that present real opportunities to those currently looking for a job in the area, or those who wish to look for a new challenge."

"The SECAD Jobs Fair gives companies and job hunters a real chance to meet informally and find out more about the employment opportunities available currently in the region.”

The SECAD Jobs Fair, supported by Midleton Park Hotel, is free of charge for job hunters to attend, and will take place from 10am to 1pm on September 20, 2018.

Registration is advised here.

- Digital Desk