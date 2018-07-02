75 jobs announced for Dublin and Wexford

60 jobs have been announced for Dublin today by Intertrust Ireland.

The company, which provides administrative services to international businesses, is expanding its base and is looking for staff to work in the areas of financial and corporate services.

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD and Imelda Shine, Managing Director Intertrust Ireland at the launch today.

Since 2009, the firm has grown from one employee to over 90 and it has recently invested in redeveloping its offices on Haddington Road.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said: “Ireland is now a major player and a very attractive location for International Financial Services companies from all over the world, and I’m delighted that Intertrust will grow their business here with the creation of up to 60 additional highly skilled jobs.

"The Government has been making strenuous efforts to ensure that we have the right conditions, especially skills availability, in place in Ireland to attract the knowledge-based sectors, and announcements like this one today by Intertrust are a vindication of those policies.”

Intertrust Ireland MD, Imelda Shine commented: “I’m very proud of our talented team who work very hard to meet the evolving needs of our dynamic clients on a daily basis.

"Intertrust is very committed to growing our team and service offering in Ireland. The opportunity to recruit up to 60 new staff over the coming years reflects that continued commitment.”

Meanwhile, 15 new jobs have been announced for Enniscorthy, Co Wexford by INDOS Financial.

L-R: Brendan McDonald, IDA's Regional Business Development Manager, South East Region, Michael Reddy, Manager, Depository Services, INDOS Financial, Minister Michael D'Arcy, Bill Prew, CEO of INDOS Financial & Denis Curran, IDA's Head of Financial Services pictured in INDOS' new offices in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

The company is expanding its operations centre in the town by relocating to new premises and creating up to 15 new roles over the next two years.

INDOS, which has its headquarters in London, is an independent investment fund depositary which began operating in Wexford in 2013.

INDOS currently employs 30 staff, of which 16 are based in Enniscorthy.

Speaking during a visit to the company’s new offices at the Kelly Building, Slaney Place, INDOS founder Bill Prew said: “Since 2013 we have built a strong team who enjoy an excellent work/life balance, whilst developing professionally through exposure to the variety of funds we service. We are committed to Enniscorthy as our base in Ireland and look forward to our continued growth here.”

Michael D’Arcy TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, welcomed news of the expansion, saying: “I’m delighted to hear news of INDOS Financial’s plans to expand their operations centre here in Enniscorthy, creating some 15 new jobs.

"It demonstrates the company’s commitment to Enniscorthy and Co. Wexford and is a testament to the availability here of well educated and experienced staff for the financial services sector.”

- Digital Desk