70 tech jobs to be created in Cork

70 tech jobs will be created in Cork over the next two years by US company Park Place Technologies.

The firm, which is a post-warranty data centre maintenance organisation, announced today it will open its new EMEA Operations Centre in the City Quarter at Lapp’s Quay.

The City Quarter at Cork's Lapp's Quay where the firm's new office will be located.

The Ohio-headquartered company currently supports more than 15,000 organisations in 115 countries and employs 1,100 people.

It will be recruiting Customer Service Specialists, Support Analysts and Advanced Engineers for its new Cork office.

Speaking in Cork at the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he was delighted to welcome Park Place Technologies to Cork.

"Ireland, as a committed member of the EU, continues to resonate strongly with US companies as the location of choice from which to serve its European customer base," he said.

Chris Adams, President and COO of Park Place, said: "This investment further cements our position within EMEA, and we are confident we can provide our existing customer base and potential new customers with an alternative option for their Support and Maintenance, and IT Managed Services requirements."

The investment is supported through IDA Ireland, and Mr Adams said partnering with the government has created a clear path to expansion and investment.

