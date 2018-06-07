70 jobs announced for Kildare and Dublin

70 jobs are being created in Kildare and Dublin, it was announced this morning.

It follows the announcement earlier today by Go-Ahead Ireland, a new private bus company, that 425 new jobs will be created in Dublin.

Brian O’Sullivan, Managing Director of Zeus.

Zeus, the Irish-owned global packaging solutions company, will be adding 50 jobs in Dublin as part of a €15m investment.

The company currently employs 150 people in Ireland, and 300 in total across 13 countries worldwide. The firm will also be creating 30 jobs at its UK branch.

Speaking on the announcement, Brian O’Sullivan, Managing Director of Zeus said: “At Zeus, we are continually innovating, creating and driving comprehensive solutions that deliver for our clients, who have increasingly complex needs. It is this commitment to quality that has driven our recent growth, both in Ireland and internationally.

“We are reaffirming this growth in the Irish and UK markets with a major investment in the two new premises. This mirrors our global expansion, having recently opened our Canadian site, a new and exciting market for Zeus."

Meanwhile, retailer Aldi announced this morning that 20 jobs will be created at a new store in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

It will be the latest "Project Fresh" opening as part of the supermarket's €160m Irish store network investment.

Aldi has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores by the end of 2019, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all its 131 stores nationwide.

Speaking at the opening, Mark Mulvany, Manager of Aldi’s new Leixlip store said: “We are delighted to open our new Leixlip store and look forward to welcoming many new customers from the local area.

"The Project Fresh design is much more spacious than a typical Aldi store and we are confident that our customers will find it provides a more enjoyable shopping experience.”

- Digital Desk