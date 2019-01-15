640,000 used cars sold in 2018, almost 88,000 were VW

Over 640,000 used cars were sold in Ireland last year.

That is 3% less than the previous year, according to the new DoneDeal Motor Industry review for 2018.

Volkswagen was the most popular used car make in the last 12 months with just under 88,000 changing hands.

Martin Clancy from DoneDeal says more and more people are opting for the German brand.

He said: "Volkswagen is again the most popular used car make of 2018.

"A total 87,992 changed hands in the used car market and that means one in every seven used cars is a VW now."