50 research and development jobs announced for Dublin
27/09/2018 - 10:13:00Back to Business Home
An Irish research and development company has completed a €10 million expansion of its global headquarters in Dublin.
50 new jobs are being created by APC at its Cherrywood operation as a result.
That will see its current team of 120 increase by over 40% in the next 18 months
"The new facility with Bavarian Nordic will enforce our stated mission of accelerating the development of quality, life-changing medicines to patients," said Mark Barrett, CEO of APC.
Currently, APC is working on more than 20 medicines for a variety of cancers, respiratory diseases, Alzheimer's and HIV.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here