50 research and development jobs announced for Dublin

An Irish research and development company has completed a €10 million expansion of its global headquarters in Dublin.

50 new jobs are being created by APC at its Cherrywood operation as a result.

That will see its current team of 120 increase by over 40% in the next 18 months

"The new facility with Bavarian Nordic will enforce our stated mission of accelerating the development of quality, life-changing medicines to patients," said Mark Barrett, CEO of APC.

Currently, APC is working on more than 20 medicines for a variety of cancers, respiratory diseases, Alzheimer's and HIV.

Digital Desk