44,000 passengers to travel though Cork airport over bank holiday weekend

Cork Airport is set for its busiest weekend of the year this weekend as more than 44,000 passengers will travel through the terminal over the bank holiday.

Saturday will see peak traffic at Ireland's second busiest airport.

Niall McCarthy, Managing Director of Cork Airport outlined that passenger volumes are growing. “We are delighted to welcome the significant extra frequencies on many of our summer schedule routes.

“We also welcome thousands of visitors arriving into the region via Cork Airport over the coming days.

"Many will visit two of Ireland’s top tourism attractions right on the doorstep of the Airport — the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East — along with experiencing some of the top cultural events, culinary hotspots and extensive range of activities there is on offer across the region,” he said.

This year’s August bank holiday weekend is also the first for Air France’s new year-round daily flight from Cork to Paris, while Norwegian’s Cork to Boston Providence service is also operating.

Passengers planning to travel over the coming days are being advised to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight to avoid any unnecessary delays.

Digital Desk