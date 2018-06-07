425 jobs to be created by private bus company in Dublin

Go-Ahead Ireland, a new private bus company, announced today that 425 new jobs will be created in Dublin.

The company will also be making an €8.5m investment in its operation which will be spread across driver training, depot fit out and mobilisation.

The new roles will include 350 bus drivers, as well as engineers, maintenance support, mechanics, planners, operational and administrative personnel.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD welcomed the announcement, saying it was a "very significant development for public transport in Ireland".

L-R: Ed Wills (Managing Director), James Caffrey (Head of Finance) & Chris Stringer (Head ofEngineering) Go-Ahead Ireland

Ed Wills, Managing Director of Go-Ahead Ireland said: "Since being awarded the contract to run 24 of the existing Outer Dublin Metropolitan Area (ODMA) bus routes by the National Transport Authority (NTA) last August, we have been building our Dublin operation in preparation for a phased rollout commencing September 2018.

"Creating these new 425 jobs and providing a financially secure and investment ready business is critical for our colleagues, our customers and our ambitious expansion plans.

"We are passionate about what we do and are focused on attracting the very best talent out there."

Bus drivers can expect to earn €32,000 per year, the company says, with the opportunity for further earnings with overtime and other benefits.

Go-Ahead Ireland will also cover the cost of bus driver training which comes to €4,000 per driver.

"We have taken this decision to encourage people who don't currently have the necessary D licence, but want to drive a bus, to apply and we believe this will open up the positions to a much wider group of people, who might not have considered a career in transport before," said Mr Wills.

Go Ahead currently employs 30 staff and is privately funded.

- Digital Desk