400 jobs to be created by Chinese biomanufacturing company in Dundalk

400 new jobs will be created in Dundalk over the next five years at a new bimanufacturing facility in the town.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this morning that WuXi Biologics, a Chinese biomanufacturing company, will create the jobs as part of a €325m investment in the new biologics drug substance manufacturing facility.

Headquartered in Wuxi City, China, WuXi Biologics provides end-to-end solutions for biologics with a mission to accelerate and transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to benefit patients around the world.

The Dundalk facility will be the largest one in the world to operate single-use bioreactors

The manufacturing project is the company’s first site outside of China and will be based on the Industrial Development Authority’s (IDA) greenfield site in Mullagharlinis.

WuXi Biologics to Invest €325 million to Build Largest Biomanufacturing Facility Using Single-use Bioreactors in Ireland - https://t.co/6nRr2mcHIT pic.twitter.com/iTtP3zpobL — IDA Ireland (@IDAIRELAND) April 30, 2018

Speaking at today’s announcement in Dundalk, Mr Varadkar said: “This is the start of something special. We will see the Factory of the Future, right here in Dundalk. It’s the first sizable Greenfield project from China in the pharma sector and I am delighted to see it located here in Dundalk.

"It’s also the latest in a number of investments in this town which has become a hub for a range of sectors, mainly in the new knowledge based and pharmaceutical sectors."

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys also welcomed the announcement, saying: "This huge €325 million investment is a great vote of confidence in Ireland and reinforces our image as a global centre of excellence in Biologics.

"This investment will result in the creation of over 400 highly skilled jobs over 5 years as well as approximately 700 construction jobs."

- Digital Desk