€3m expansion at recruitment firm Sanderson to add 50 jobs

50 jobs are to be created in the next two years in a major business expansion by recruitment firm Sanderson.

A €3m investment has seen the business move to a larger head-office in Dublin, in addition to a new Limerick office opening this month.

The company has announced that further expansion is also planned, with work underway on sourcing and staffing additional regional offices by the end of 2020.

Sanderson launched in Ireland in 2015 when Managing Director Donal O’Donoghue went into business with the owners of Resource Solutions Group (RSG plc), who have operated the Sanderson brand in the UK since 1975.

The firm currently employs 25 people in Ireland and it plans to make up to a dozen new appointments to its Dublin office this year.

Mr O’Donoghue said: “Turnover is growing at around 30%, year on year, as industry increasingly relies on professional recruitment support in the search for talent”

Sanderson Ireland specialises in selection and recruitment of middle and senior level appointments across five main professional disciplines: accounting and finance, sales and marketing, human resources, supply chain and procurement, and IT and change management. Some of its clients include Aviva, Coca-Cola, Sky, Kelloggs and AIB.

Sanderson offices operate in Bristol, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester, Reading and Southampton, and now in Limerick.

