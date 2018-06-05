350 jobs to be created by Abtran in Sligo

350 new jobs will be created at business process outsourcing provider Abtran in Sligo.

As part of its expansion in the north-west, the company will base its new regional operations centre at Finisklin Business Park in the town.

Recruitment for the new roles has already commenced, the facility is expected to be up and running in the third quarter of this year.

Heather Humphreys TD, with Pat Ryan, CEO of Abtran, Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland and Christina Kenny, left, Chief People Officer, Abtran.

Abtran provides transformative solutions to clients across sectors including government, transport, utilities and financial services and currently employs over 2,000 people in Cork, Dublin, Kildare and Southern India.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, together with Pat Ryan, CEO of Abtran and Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland.

Minister Humphreys welcomed the project, saying that it was a "tremendous day" for the company and for the region.

"The fact that (Abtran) have chosen to invest in the north-west to serve their business markets both at home and abroad is a testament to the confidence they have in the region and its talented workforce," she said.

Pat Ryan, CEO of Abtran said: "We believe it is very important to support national and regional economic development wherever possible through the growth of our operations.

"Based on the skillsets identified for our business needs, we selected the north-west region as the location for our new operations hub and we are very pleased to announce these new jobs in Sligo which will complement our overall high-quality workforce.”

The development is supported by the government through Enterprise Ireland.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said: "Enterprise Ireland welcomes the announcement of 350 new jobs at Abtran in Sligo and is delighted to support the company’s global ambition.

"Abtran is a great example of how an Irish business, with a blueprint for services innovation, can successfully accelerate and rapidly scale its business in international markets."

- Digital Desk