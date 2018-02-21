34% of Irish adults likely to implement smart home technology in future - survey

10% of people in Ireland state they own a smart home, but 83% of them say it makes life much easier

45% fear that people could steal personal data concerning their daily life habits and over one-third (36%) are concerned that someone could spy on them because they have a smart home

The majority (80%) who have a smart home would recommend a smart home to anyone who is thinking about getting one and 45% can’t imagine living without one any more

18% of people in Ireland use an “Intelligent Voice Assistant” and 68% state that they are useful

Almost the half of people in Ireland (49%) think that app technology offers more advantages than disadvantages

iReach Insights conducted a nationally representative survey and 1,000 adults were asked about their opinion about smart technology in general and smart homes, meaning a home equipped with lighting, heating, and electronic devices that can be controlled remotely by a smartphone or computer.

18% of people in Ireland currently use an “Intelligent Voice Assistant” like Alexa, Siri or the Google-Assistant and 68% state that they are useful.

Only one in ten adults in Ireland own a smart home.

The majority of them (83%) think that a smart home makes their life much easier.

Furthermore, 72% say they are more relaxed since they can control their home from wherever they are and nearly two-thirds (62%) feel safer at home because of it.

In terms of the financial reward, 64% of people in Ireland who own a smart home state that implementing smart technology has saved them money.

Although new technology has many benefits, people who have smart homes still have concerns about their smart homes.

45% fear that people could steal personal data concerning their daily life habits and 36% are concerned that someone could spy on them because they have a smart home.

Also, almost the half (48%) state that smart home technology is expensive.

Interestingly, men (50%) seem to find that smart home technology more complicated than women (24%).

Overall, the majority (80%) would recommend a smart home to anyone who is thinking about getting one and 45% can’t imagine living without it any more.

34% are likely to implement smart home technology in the future.

71% think that children should learn in school how to properly choose and use apps, which shows how far technology has integrated itself into Irish society.

- Digital Desk