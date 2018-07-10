30 jobs announced by cyber-security firm for Portlaoise

A US-based company has announced the creation of 30 new jobs for the midlands.

Cyber-security technology company SkOUT are opening a new headquarters in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Jobs will be divided between management, sales and business development, engineering and technical support.

The company was founded in 2013 to provide cyber-security monitoring and customer service to organisations internationally.

Welcoming the announcement, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms. Heather Humphreys TD said: “SkOUT Secure Intelligence will join a growing cluster of cyber-security firms already based here. Our workforce has the technical skills available to enable companies like this to grow and embed their operations in Ireland, and I wish them well for the future.”

Commenting on the announcement, JP Kehoe, Senior Director of EMEA, SkOUT Secure Intelligence said: “We are excited to announce the opening of our new EMEA HQ in Portlaoise. We have ambitious expansion and hiring plans for our business in the EMEA region. As our operations run 24/7, we view Ireland as a critical digital hub that allows us to service our clients across the EMEA region.

“We believe that there are a lot of talented people who are looking to have a great career in cyber security and we are looking to meet people who share our ambition.”

Digital Desk