246 NTMA and Nama staff paid over €100,000

The number of high fliers at the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) and the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) paid more than €100,000 has jumped by six, to 246, writes Gordon Deegan.

New figures provided by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe show that at the end of last year, there were 103 employees at Nama on over €100,000, and 143 people at the NTMA.

Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

The number of high earners at the two State agencies increased despite staff numbers having fallen in the year. Staff numbers at Nama dropped from 302 to 264, while staff numbers at the NTMA fell from 526 to 480.

According to the figures, two of the best paid at the NTMA and Nama earned over €400,000. In the written Dáil reply, Mr Donohoe said four people at the NTMA were paid between €300,000 and €400,000 in 2017.

Twelve people at the NTMA were paid between €200,000 and €300,000, while four people at Nama were in the same earnings bracket. The minister also said there were 98 staff at Nama earning between €100,000 and €200,000, and 124 NTMA staff in that bracket.

Mr Donohoe said that the NTMA figures include staff assigned to the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland and staff from the Banking Unit seconded to the Department of Finance.

“Total remuneration includes base salary and any taxable benefits paid including performance-related payments, paid in 2017 in respect of 2016 and retention payments if any,” said the minister.