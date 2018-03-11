222 senior staff paid a total of €62m at Bank of Ireland in 2017

Senior executives in Bank of Ireland were paid almost €62m in 2017, an average of €430,000 each.

Reports today suggest the sum was paid in salaries to 222 senior staff members.

The Sunday Business Post report that under regulatory rules all banks are now required to list the pay of all staff that hold key positions in a bid to improve transparency.

The regulatory filings also shows that one member of staff received €500,000 in severance pay in 2017.

