200 jobs announced for software engineering hub in Athlone

200 jobs will be created over four years in Athlone, Co Westmeath at Neueda Technologies, an IT Training, development and consulting services company.

The firm, headquartered in Belfast, is establishing a software engineering hub in the town.

More than 70 staff have been hired already with that number expected to grow to over 80 by the end of the year. The new roles are for technology specialists including experienced software developers, cloud engineers and agile practitioners.

The company says it will undertake software development services for global telecommunications and financial services clients, analysing technical requirements in partnership with clients, researching suitable solutions and building and testing enterprise software and working with clients to deploy working applications.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said: “I am delighted to be here today to welcome this exciting news, which will bring 200 quality new jobs over the next 4 years.

"This large expansion of Neueda’s operation here in Athlone is a welcome boost for the Midlands. It is also a great vote of confidence in what the region has to offer and a testament to the talent and skillset of the existing staff."

“We are home to over 900 software companies, including both multinational and indigenous firms, employing over 24,000 people and generating billions of exports annually, this is only possible through our strong work ethic and ability” - @HHumphreysFG pic.twitter.com/xGkVRsqfJz — Dept BEI (@EnterInnov) July 9, 2018

David Bole, founder and owner of Neueda Technologies said: “After considering several international locations for our new engineering hub, we opted for Athlone in January 2018 and I can say that we wish we had set up here years ago.

With one-third of our current positions already filled, we continue to be impressed with the level of technical and engineering talent available to us in the Midlands, particularly considering our very high hiring-bar.

Paul Madden, Managing Director, Neueda Technologies Ireland and site lead at the new Athlone facility, said: “Athlone quickly became the obvious choice for location. With the large and growing number of software engineers working in Athlone, there is a real buzz about the town as a place to set up a business.

"The local business community has been very supportive and with current plans to focus growth in Athlone, it was an easy choice for us to locate here.”

Neueda Technologies was established in 2002. Its clients include Citi, Fidelity Investments, Ericsson, Allstate and Liberty Mutual.

The company established a second site in Latvia in 2012 to support and grow its international client base.

- Digital Desk