20 jobs to be created at new Aldi store in Cork

A new Aldi "Project Fresh" store is to create 20 jobs in Youghal, Co Cork.

It will be the retailer's 23rd store in Cork and its 135th in Ireland.

The shop floor will span 1,140 square metres, with wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings and 73 free car parking spaces at the site.

The new store is part of a €160m investment by Aldi in its Irish store network. It has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores by the end of 2019, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all its stores nationwide.

Speaking at the store opening, Michael Walsh, Manager of Aldi’s new Youghal store said, “The opening of Aldi Youghal is great news for local shoppers as we have the best grocery prices in Ireland.

“The spacious award winning Project Fresh design of our new store makes for an easy and enjoyable shop."

Digital Desk