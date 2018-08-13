€1m start-up fund announced for overseas entrepreneurs and experienced professionals

A €1m startup fund has been announced for overseas entrepreneurs and experienced business professionals.

This will come in the form of two Competitive Star Funds, with up to 10 applicants in each set to receive €50,000.

The fund is aimed at start-ups based overseas but willing to 'relocate' to Ireland and the successful applicants will also be given a place in a three-month business development programme from DCU Ryan Academy.

Enterprise Ireland says the second fund is has been designed for professionals who have 25 years or more of relevant business experience in Ireland or abroad.

Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys said: "By attracting talented entrepreneurs to Ireland from overseas and encouraging the development of business ideas by mature, highly-skilled professionals, the CSF is crucial for the development of Ireland’s start-up ecosystem.”

Sarita Johnston, HPSU Start Manager at Enterprise Ireland, added: "The start-up ecosystem in Ireland is talent-rich community - however we understand that there is a significant number of entrepreneurs that are keen to relocate to Ireland.

"The CSF for overseas entrepreneurs is specifically for these entrepreneurs and successful applicants from outside the EU will be eligible for Startup Entrepreneur Visa."

More information is available on www.enterprise-ireland.com