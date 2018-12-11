18 artists receive €360,000 in Next Generation bursaries

The Arts Council has today announced that 18 artists have been awarded Next Generation bursaries.

The Next Generation programme recognises and promotes a selection of artists from different disciplines including traditional arts, dance, film and literature.

The artists are from all around the country with this year's selection coming from Cork, Tipperary, Dublin, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Galway, Mayo, Louth and Monaghan.

"What makes the Next Generation award special is that it identifies an artist at an early but pivotal moment in his or her career," said Orlaith McBride, Arts Council Director.

"Our investment buys them time, and the opportunity to engage with mentors or other supports that we hope will have a transformative impact on their work in future years."

As part of the award, the artist enjoy a week-long shared residency in the Tyrone Guthrie Centre.

Digital Desk