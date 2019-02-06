150 new tech jobs for Dublin and Belfast

150 new Irish jobs are being created by a French tech firm.

Expleo is recruiting for 120 new employees at its offices in Dublin, while the rest of the roles will be created in the company's Digital Labs in Belfast.

It is looking to hire experts in robotics, quality engineering, and project management.

RTÉ reports that the company will invest €8m in the workforce in Ireland.

The company was formerly known as SQS and currently has 500 employees in Ireland.