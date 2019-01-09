€12bn worth of Irish food and drink exported in 2018

Ireland exported €12bn worth of food and drink last year.

Of that, €1bn worth of Irish butter was sold outside of the State in 2018.

That is a 22% increase in the amount of butter exported the previous year, according to Bord Bia.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says Irish butter is hugely popular in the US and continental Europe.

“Globally, we have an exceptional reputation here, I mean everybody is familiar with the Kerrygold brand, that’s a phenomenal driver,” he said.

Minister Creed added that although there is somewhat of a clawback in recent months in terms of butter values, it is still a "sterling performer for us".