120 jobs for Louth and Meath as pharmaceutical company expands

PCI Pharma Services have announced 120 new jobs today.

The company has opened a new High Containment Packaging Facility in Drogheda in Co Louth which will create 70 new positions.

Pictured at today's announcement are: Cllr Pio Smith, Mayor of Drogheda, PCI Pharma Services President and CEO Bill Mitchell, Senator Ged Nash and Chairman of Louth County Council Cllr Colm Markey. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson.

While 50 more are coming on stream at its facility in Stamullen in Co Meath.

The project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

"The availability of this range of clinical and pharmaceutical services will increase the attractiveness of Ireland as an international base for early stage speciality Biopharma companies," said CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan.

"It demonstrates a strong commitment by the company to its Irish operations with 70 new jobs being created at this facility in Drogheda on top of the 30 already there and a further 50 jobs being added to its facility in Stamullen, Co. Meath.

"It is also proof that Ireland is viewed as an attractive location in Europe for global companies seeking to provide stability around the evolving Brexit situation.

"I congratulate President and CEO Bill Mitchell and his team and wish them continued success with their operations here."