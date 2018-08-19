€100m of incentives given out by IDA to bring jobs to Ireland

Tech giants, global banks, drug companies and an online retailer are among the companies here to receive millions in taxpayers money for job creation.

The Sunday Business Post is reporting that up to €100 million of financial incentives were given out by the IDA to bring new jobs to Ireland.

The figures have been released under new EU rules that state that any state subsidy over half a million has to be disclosed.

Among the sums provided, €14 million went to US firm Abbot Labs which recently announced plans for 500 new jobs in Donegal.

