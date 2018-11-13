100 new jobs announced for Waterford

Bausch + Lomb have announced the creation of 100 new jobs in Waterford.

The lens manufacturing facility already employs over one thousand three hundred people at their Waterford site.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, announced new multi-million euro investment plans today that will bring major expansions to their workforce both in Waterford and in Rochester in the US.

Bausch + Lomb currently employs 1350 people at its facility on the IDA industrial estate in Waterford.



