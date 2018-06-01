100 jobs to be created in Tipperary
Up to 100 jobs are to be created at a plant site in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary.
Oscar Wilde Water will create the positions over the next 24 months.
The company says it will be launching a new range of products shortly.
The site was formerly Tipperary Water, which closed in 2016.
CEO, John Hegarty, said, “The area has a rich bottling heritage dating back well over 60 years plus a local workforce with a collective 250+ years bottling experience.
"The move into this 50,000 sq ft facility will create up to 100 new jobs in Borrisoleigh and will allow Oscar Wilde Water® significantly expand both its product range and output volume."
