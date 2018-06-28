100 jobs to be created by US technology firm in Dublin and Galway
100 new jobs are coming on stream at an Irish based technology firm.
US firm Cisco is creating the roles through its digitisation programme for Ireland.
The majority of the jobs will be in their Dublin base while 30 software roles will be created in Galway.
The company says they have created the positions in support of the Project Ireland 2040 plan for social, economic and cultural development.
- Digital Desk
