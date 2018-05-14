100 jobs to be created at Longford manufacturing facility

More than 100 jobs will be created at a new manufacturing facility in Longford over the next three years.

Leetha Industries announced today it will establish a manufacturing and supply operation called Red Seal Cups Limited at the former Cameron site in Longford.

The company manufactures packaging material for the medical, food service and disposable packaging sectors.

People will be hired for a range of roles from senior management to packers and warehouse staff.

Red Seal Cups will produce Leetha’s range of heat resistant packaging solutions for the UK and European marketplace in partnership with Food Containers Manufacturing UK Ltd.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said: "I am delighted that Red Seal Cups have decided to establish a new manufacturing plant in Longford, this will result in the creation of more than 100 jobs over the next three years.

This is a great vote of confidence in what Ireland has to offer, especially in a regional location.

The company’s CEO Bob Mann said: “Red Seal wish to thank The IDA and in particular Joe Collum for all their initial guidance and support in helping us to make this major investment in the Midlands and we look forward to commencing recruitment at the earliest opportunity."

Leetha Industries was established in 1979 and is headquartered in Cochin in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It employs over 600 people at its various production facilities in southern India.

- Digital Desk