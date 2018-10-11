100 jobs for Sligo as US tech firm expands European base

100 new jobs have been announced for Sligo as US tech company Overstock.com is expanding its European base in the county.

It is looking to fill research and development roles with positions in areas such as software development, testing and data analytics on offer.

The announcement will see the number of people currently working at the Sligo office more than triple.

"Overstock has been at the forefront of developing technology to make our customers’ lives easier, and our Sligo tech teams have been crucial to that effort over the past five years," said founder and CEO, Dr Patrick Byrne.

"I’m excited to soon welcome so many more talented technologists from Ireland to the Overstock family."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said that she was delighted to see the expansion of Overstock and the creation of new jobs.

"It has been a tremendous year for Sligo in terms of enterprise development and this announcement reiterates the Government’s commitment under the Regional Action Plans for Jobs to ensure we have the right conditions in place to encourage the creation of quality jobs in the regions."

Digital Desk