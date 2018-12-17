100 jobs announced for Co Kerry

Central Pharma has announced plans to create 100 jobs in County Kerry over the next five years.

The company is to establish an EMEA accredited contract packaging and supply centre at the IDA's Advanced Technology Building in Tralee.

Central Pharma, which has its headquarters in the UK, is the outsource partner to a number of the world's top pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

Central Pharma’s CEO Alwyn Smit cited Brexit as one of the reasons for choosing Ireland as the location from which to service their European customer base.

He said that Ireland would provide a "stable environment" post-Brexit.

"Thanks to the investment that has been made in IT Tralee, there exists great resource potential here for us to tap into," said Mr Smit.

The fact that the site is adjacent to a University that has a STEM faculty played a major role in our decision to come here as did the availability of the property itself - IDA’s Advance Technology Building is an excellent turn-key property solution which is ideal for us.

"We want to work together with IT Tralee to expand our digital supply chain solutions for Pharma.

"Digital innovation and business-friendly regulatory compliance is available to us if we master the new technologies now. The campus already has a successful technology incubator.

"The new Sports Academy being constructed next to our building makes it a very attractive place for young people from all over the world to come and study, get training and find work."

This morning's announcement has been welcomed by Minister of State Brendan Griffin and CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan.

Digital Desk