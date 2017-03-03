Zoo makes history after welcoming a rare clouded leopard born from artificial insemination

An American zoo has made history after welcoming a clouded leopard cub born from artificial insemination using cryopreserved sperm, an accomplishment which is a first for the species.

Nashville Zoo and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute worked together to achieve the birth.

While the team at Nashville Zoo induced ovulation using hormones in the mother leopard Tula using hormones, Smithsonian’s National Zoo had collected semen a week earlier – from a male named Hannibal – which they then froze.

The team then managed to successfully inseminate Tula, welcoming the little male cub on March 1.

The newbown – who is yet to be named – will be hand-raised by keepers at Nashville Zoo to ensure his survival, and the zoo hopes they can eventually introduce him to a mate.

Clouded leopards are among the rarest of the world’s cat species and have been notoriously difficult to breed in captivity. Zoo officials hope that the successful birth from the artificial insemination is one big step towards global conservation of the animals.

“This cub, the first clouded leopard offspring produced with cryopreserved semen, is a symbol of how zoos and scientists can come together to make positive change for animals and preserving global biodiversity,” said Smithsonian’s Dr Adrienne Crosier.

“Collaboration is the key to conservation of clouded leopards, along with so many other rare and endangered species we care for and study.”