Zimbabwe's new leader wants sanctions lifted

Zimbabwe's new leader has called for the "unconditional lifting" of sanctions that he says have crippled the once-prosperous country's development.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke to the ruling party's Central Committee today, a day before the party is expected to endorse him as its candidate for next year's election.

He said the government will do all in its power to make sure the election is "credible, free and fair".

Mr Mnangagwa (pictured below) was sworn in last month after Robert Mugabe resigned under pressure from the military and ruling party following 37 years in power.

Now Mr Mnangagwa's challenge is to attract foreign investment and revive a shattered economy.

His new comments promise a "robust engagement process" and measures to make Zimbabwe "a place where capital feels safe".