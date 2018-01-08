Zimbabwe investigates former first lady Grace Mugabe's doctorate

Zimbabwe's anti-corruption commission is investigating the circumstances surrounding the controversial awarding of a doctorate to former first lady Grace Mugabe.

Mrs Mugabe, whose husband Robert Mugabe resigned as president in November under pressure from the military and ruling party, received a doctorate from the University of Zimbabwe in 2014 amid allegations she did not study for it.

Mr Mugabe was chancellor of the university at the time.

The southern African country's anti-corruption commissioner in charge of investigations, Goodson Nguni, said lecturers in the sociology department asked for the probe after failing to find any record of Grace Mugabe as a student.

Grace Mugabe's political profile had been on the rise in recent years, and fears that the unpopular first lady was positioning herself to succeed her 93-year-old husband led the military to step in.

