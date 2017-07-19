Young children crash family car after taking it for a spin

Authorities in West Virginia say a five-year-old and a two-year-old took their mother's car for a three-mile ride before crashing it.

Reports say the boys took the car from their mother's house on Monday. One child steered the vehicle while the other child pushed the accelerator and brake pedals.

The ride ended when the car crashed into a ditch.

Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said deputies did not find the children's mother until nearly an hour later.

He said she thought the boys were playing in the front yard.

The children were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but had no injuries.

No charges have been filed against the mother, but Mr Deweese says authorities are working with the prosecutor's office and Child Protective Services.

AP