You’ll never want to drink coffee again after what the BBC found in drinks at three major chains

We all like our morning coffees for an energy boost to start our day and maybe an iced latte to cool us down on a hot summer afternoon – but a new investigation might make you want to rethink that.

BBC One’s consumer series Watchdog has found “concerning” levels of faecal bacteria were present in ice at three major high street coffee chains.

Samples from drinks at Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero were reportedly found to be contaminated in lab tests.

The investigation found that faecal coliforms, which contain disease-causing pathogens, were present in seven out of 10 ice samples at Costa, and three in 10 at both Caffe Nero and Starbucks.

Tony Lewis, from the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, told the programme: “The level of contamination of faecal bacteria concerns me a great deal.

“The bacteria found are opportunistic pathogens – the source of human disease.

“These should not be present at any level – never mind the significant numbers found.”

Cleanliness of tables, trays, and high chairs at the chains was also tested at 30 branches.

A Starbucks spokesman said it takes hygiene “extremely seriously” and “nothing is more important” than customer safety.

“We have moved quickly to conduct our own investigation into the claims about the stores,” he added.

“All employees nationwide have received updated training on our high standards of hygiene including ice handling.”

Costa said: “We were disappointed with the findings, especially as these stores are all rated ‘very good’ with a the top hygiene rating of five.

“Following these results we took immediate action to review our food safety procedures and have updated our ice-handling guidelines and are in the process of introducing new ice equipment storage across our estate.”

A spokesman for Caffe Nero described the findings as concerning and added: “A thorough investigation is now under way and the appropriate action will be taken.”

“Ninety-nine percent of our stores are rated as very good, good or satisfactory by their local EHO (environmental health officer) – making us one of the most highly rated businesses on the high street,” he said.

The first episode of the new Watchdog programme will air on BBC One on Wednesday at 8pm.