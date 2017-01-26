You won't be able to take your eyes off these 9 cute and unusual animals to celebrate Australia Day

Australia is home to all sorts of terrifying animals, from spiders to snakes, sharks to jellyfish – but it’s not fair to tar all Oz’s creatures with the same brush.

Certain species seem far less intimidating, although that’s not to say you shouldn’t treat them with respect and, at times, a great deal of caution…

To celebrate Australia Day, here are some of the most striking creatures you can find on the other side of the world.

1. Tasmanian devil

(David Hewett/PA)

National Geographic’s website says the Tasmanian devil has “a notoriously cantankerous disposition and will fly into a maniacal rage when threatened by a predator, fighting for a mate, or defending a meal.”

There you have it, then – give these critters some space.

2. Dugong

We thought these were Pokemon, but thankfully, we were mistaken. What a majestic, giant vegetarian beast.

3. Wombat

Would you care to meet this curious chap? The wombat is a nocturnal creature, a member of the marsupial family who lives in a burrow. Nice to meet you, friend.

4. Quokka

Quokkas have super strong hind legs for jumping and climbing – they also have outrageous levels of cuteness, as is demonstrated here.

5. Duck-billed platypus

The duck-billed platypus, or as we like to call it, real-life Psyduck from the original Pokemon series. What else is there to say?

6. Turtle

Turtles seem pretty cool, that’s if Finding Nemo is to be believed. “Mr Turtle is my father, the name’s Crush.” (We promise not all our animal knowledge comes from cartoons…)

7. Eastern rosella

The beautiful Eastern Rosella of Australia. 🇦🇺✨🌹 #Rosella #Australia #Parrot #Pinterest A photo posted by Pinteresteando® (@pinteresteando) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:29am PST

The eastern rosella is said to be a loud, gregarious creature – the colours don’t exactly scream ‘shy and retiring’ now, do they?

8. Kookaburra

Apparently, not exclusively sitting in old gum trees. #kookaburra A photo posted by fitzgraphic (@fitzgraphic) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Another bird – check out those feathers on fleek.

9. Echidna

(Phil Noble/PA)

And we finish with the echidna – this one’s actually being held by Prince Harry no less. What a prickly little customer!