You will never be as relaxed as this raccoon hitching a ride on the back of a truck

Nothing to see here, just a raccoon hanging loose on the back of a garbage truck, as you do.

This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!



>And yes I alerted the driver pic.twitter.com/L3y3JFBpFx — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen such a blissed out raccoon (but that being said, we tend not to hang out with raccoons that often). It really seems to be having a nice time despite its perilous situation.

And don’t worry: Helena Evich (who took spotted the raccoon) alerted the driver so he could deal with the critter.

@DavidWLocke I took swift action to try to make sure the critter got some help! He ended up safe. — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 18, 2017

Some people find the raccoon’s situation infinitely relatable.

@hbottemiller dammit missed a real good opportunity for a "this is all of us on Twitter" joke — Jeremy Bernfeld (@JeremyHPM) February 17, 2017

@hbottemiller when you have a brilliant plan that maybe you didn't think all the way through. — Jeff Donald (@jeffdonald) February 17, 2017

So much so, that one person actually made the critter into an inspirational poster.

And then (of course) some people made it political.

@JeremyHPM @hbottemiller We are all that raccoon hanging onto the ladder as the garbage truck Trump is making the US barrels down the road. — GB (@gbracke) February 17, 2017

@hbottemiller @AndyRichter This raccoon is the perfect analog to our country at the moment. Riding the highway to oblivion. — Jack Rustler (@Greg_Coogan) February 17, 2017

@hbottemiller Like all of us: terrified racoons clinging to a hurtling American garbage truck, looking back with no idea where we're going — Ted Spurgeon (@TedSpurgeon1) February 17, 2017

Sigh. Some people just can’t help themselves, can they?