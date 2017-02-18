You will never be as relaxed as this raccoon hitching a ride on the back of a truck
Nothing to see here, just a raccoon hanging loose on the back of a garbage truck, as you do.
This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!— Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017
>And yes I alerted the driver pic.twitter.com/L3y3JFBpFx
We’re not sure we’ve ever seen such a blissed out raccoon (but that being said, we tend not to hang out with raccoons that often). It really seems to be having a nice time despite its perilous situation.
And don’t worry: Helena Evich (who took spotted the raccoon) alerted the driver so he could deal with the critter.
@DavidWLocke I took swift action to try to make sure the critter got some help! He ended up safe.— Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 18, 2017
Some people find the raccoon’s situation infinitely relatable.
@hbottemiller dammit missed a real good opportunity for a "this is all of us on Twitter" joke— Jeremy Bernfeld (@JeremyHPM) February 17, 2017
@hbottemiller when you have a brilliant plan that maybe you didn't think all the way through.— Jeff Donald (@jeffdonald) February 17, 2017
So much so, that one person actually made the critter into an inspirational poster.
@hbottemiller Great inspirational office poster. pic.twitter.com/Xs4Wf3Kudb— Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) February 17, 2017
And then (of course) some people made it political.
@JeremyHPM @hbottemiller We are all that raccoon hanging onto the ladder as the garbage truck Trump is making the US barrels down the road.— GB (@gbracke) February 17, 2017
@hbottemiller @AndyRichter This raccoon is the perfect analog to our country at the moment. Riding the highway to oblivion.— Jack Rustler (@Greg_Coogan) February 17, 2017
@hbottemiller Like all of us: terrified racoons clinging to a hurtling American garbage truck, looking back with no idea where we're going— Ted Spurgeon (@TedSpurgeon1) February 17, 2017
Sigh. Some people just can’t help themselves, can they?
