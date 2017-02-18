You will never be as relaxed as this raccoon hitching a ride on the back of a truck

Nothing to see here, just a raccoon hanging loose on the back of a garbage truck, as you do.

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen such a blissed out raccoon (but that being said, we tend not to hang out with raccoons that often). It really seems to be having a nice time despite its perilous situation.

And don’t worry: Helena Evich (who took spotted the raccoon) alerted the driver so he could deal with the critter.

Some people find the raccoon’s situation infinitely relatable.

So much so, that one person actually made the critter into an inspirational poster.

And then (of course) some people made it political.

Sigh. Some people just can’t help themselves, can they?
