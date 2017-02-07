You can learn all about 500 years of robot history at this Science Museum exhibition

Believe it or not, robots go all the way back to 500 years. And now you will be able to learn more about them, thanks to an army of robots invading London’s Science Museum in a mission to teach humans their five centuries of history.

Opening on Wednesday, a major new exhibition explores humanity’s centuries old quest to re-imagine people as moving, talking and thinking machines.

More than 100 robots are on display, ranging from a 16th-century automaton monk to characters from science fiction films and research lab creations.

#Robots make us realise just how incredible the humans body really is pic.twitter.com/TQ1gd6yfaI — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) February 5, 2017

Called Robots, the exhibition explores the role played by humanised machines in religion, the industrial revolution, science and popular culture.

The first robot visitors to the exhibition will meet is a disconcertingly realistic human baby used in filmmaking that can sneeze, breathe and move its arms and legs.

Others include the receptionist robot Inhka who answers questions and offers fashion advice, Zeno R25 who can copy your facial expressions, and Rosa who turns her head to watch people passing by.

An animatronic baby created by John Nolan (Science Museum)

The uncannily life-like Kodomoroid, from Japan, reads robot-related news bulletins, while RoboThespian does vocal exercises and puts on a theatrical performance.

Lead curator Ben Russell said: “Coming face to face with a mechanical human has always been a disconcerting experience.

“Over the centuries, each generation has experienced this afresh as new waves of technology heralded its own curiosity-inducing robots. That sense of unease, of something you cannot quite put your finger on, goes to the heart of our long relationship with robots.”

A 16th century automaton monk attributed to Gianello Torriano, Toledo, Spain (Smithsonian Institution)

The history of robots can be traced to early experiments with clockwork, such as a French astrolabe dating from around 1300 that is also on display the museum.

Such devices prompted ideas about the human body being a kind of machine, leading to the first robots. One of these was the automaton monk, built in around 1560 as an expression of religious faith.

Inventor Richard Greenhill’s Shadow Biped, a 1980s attempt to build the world’s first humanoid robot using wooden bones and air-powered muscles, is also among the collection.

Science Museum director Ian Blatchford said: “Visitors to Robots will see the greatest collection of humanoids ever assembled.

“This stunning exhibition explores the fascinating question of why, rather than how, we build robots.

The Science Museum’s Robots exhibition runs from February 8 to September 3 2017.