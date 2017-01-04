Yorkshire has been hit by an earthquake

Back to World Home

On Tuesday night the British Geological Survey (BGS) picked up an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude in a somewhat unexpected place – just off the coast of Scarborough in North Yorkshire.

The quake was detected at 6:52pm about 150km (93 miles) east of the UK coast.

The BGS also noted that where the earthquake struck was 50km (31 miles) away from the much more serious earthquake at Dogger Bank in 1931 which had a magnitude of 6.1.

The Dogger Bank earthquake caused minor damage to buildings on the coast.

The BGS said: “The UK is not generally associated with earthquakes; however, between 20 to 30 earthquakes are felt by people each year, and a few hundred smaller ones are recorded by sensitive instruments. Most of these are very small and cause no damage.”

Some people are pretty surprised by the news – earthquakes aren’t exactly everyday fare in Yorkshire.

Whereas others aren’t buying the drama of the situation.

Then came the inevitable jokes.

Luckily those in Yorkshire need not panic, because it is unlikely that they felt any tremors and no damage has been reported.
KEYWORDS: Earthquake, Scarborough, Yorkshire

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World